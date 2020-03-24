For the Senior Resource Development Agency and the 700 or so seniors who rely on it for a daily meal, it’s a match made in heaven.

In the midst of a less than ideal situation.

Long before social distancing protocols were put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a sewer pipe that serves the kitchen suffered a break, which set in motion an extensive repair and remodeling process.

In order to maintain the flow of meals served through Meals on Wheels and congregate sites, Steve Nawrocki, SRDA’s executive director, reached out to a longtime ally: Kevin Ortiz, the convention center’s general manager.

"Before the present national and international situation arose, we made arrangements through Kevin to use the kitchen this week, which is spring break," Nawrocki said.

Since those plans were made, however, things changed rapidly.

Restrictions against large-scale gatherings were put in place, temporarily halting business at the convention center and walk-in services at SRDA.

But the food train rolls on interrupted.

"We’re distributing box lunches to all our congregate sites in the city, so people are not coming in and staying," Nawrocki said. "They are picking up their meals and going back to their room in the high rises or taking it with them.

"And similarly, there’s been no disruption to Meals on Wheels."

Inside the expansive convention center kitchen Tuesday morning, a cheery SRDA staff was hard at work prepping the day’s meal: cheese manicotti and the trimmings.

Along with Nawrocki and Al Shonk, SRDA’s nutrition director, Adam Rowe was observing the preparation.

"We’re glad to be able to do this," said Rowe, the convention center’s assistant general manager. "We’re here to help anyway we can. We’ve got a great partnership with SRDA: they’ve helped us out in the past and we are glad to do the same for them.

"They can stay here as long as they need."

"If it wasn’t for the convention center, we would have had no other kitchen to prepare the food," Nawrocki added. "So you can see how important this is. And both Kevin and Adam have not only extended themselves to us but others in the non- profit community."

"The bottom line is no matter what the crisis, food has to be served," said Shonk. "We’ve got to take care of our people."

The ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus has impacted the way SRDA continues to serve the needs of seniors.

With all in-house programming and walk-ins currently on hold, Nawrocki said those requesting information or expressing a need for service are asked to contact SRDA officials via telephone or email.

Having been recently activated, 2-1-1 — a free information and referral service that connects callers from 11 Southeastern Colorado counties to local agencies that provide resources — is being heavily utilized.

"And now we are connected statewide, as we are part of the emergency response," Nawrocki said. "So we expect our calls to increase even more. The phones have been ringing off the hook for the past two weeks, with calls primarily about health and human services, social programs, insurance, Medicare and Medicaid."

2-1-1 will be working closely with current emergency response efforts to insure consistent messaging across agencies, Nawrocki added.

Although calls for transportation to medical appointments have fallen off heavily as more physicians turn to telemedicine, Nawrocki said SRDA will be partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to coordinate transport to grocery stores offering a specific time for "senior shopping."

"We have probably 15 or 16 vehicles, but we are going to limit the amount of people who can be on each one," he said. "About four or five people on each, so we have that social distancing."

The SRDA can be contacted at 545-8900 or srda.org.

