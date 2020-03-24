In response to the unprecedented pandemic crisis, United Way of Pueblo County has launched an Emergency Response and Recovery Fund to support those most in need.

And the agency is asking generous Puebloans to join in the benevolent effort.

The United Way of Pueblo County board of trustees has committed $25,000 toward this fund, with hopes of seeing it grow through a community-wide collaboration.

Those who would like to donate can text PuebloStrong to 41444 or visit www.pueblounitedway.org/emergency-fund.

Already, Big Bear Wine and Liquor has stepped up to provide $5,000 toward the cause.

Shanna M. Farmer, United Way president and CEO, said 100% of donations received through the fund will directly support local emergency response and recovery efforts.

“Funds will be allocated to local nonprofit agencies as we work in partnership to identify our community’s most pressing immediate and long-term needs,” Farmer said. “We know that this crisis will be long lasting, and we will work diligently to ensure that these funds are distributed fairly and with full transparency and accountability.”

Farmer said the United Way is actively working with its local partner agencies to identify immediate needs and anticipated future challenges while monitoring what assistance will become available at the state and federal levels.

“We do not want to duplicate efforts, but rather, want to help fill the gaps that remain in our community,” she said. “A committee of local stakeholders is being established to make recommendations on how the funds should be distributed.”

Farmer said the United Way is eager to do its part in helping the community through the present crisis.

"Our motto of ‘Live United’ resonates now more than ever,“ she said. ”We truly are all in this together. Pueblo is a very strong community, so I am confident we will all step up to help one another.

"This is the first step in a long journey, but United Way of Pueblo County is proud to be part of making that positive impact.”

For more information, call 225-8580.

