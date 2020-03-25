Community supply drive Friday

for health care workers

United Way of Pueblo County and Colorado State University-Pueblo Student Health Services will hold a Community Supply Drive scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Cultural Heritage Building at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Entrance will be permitted through the Beulah Avenue entrance, Gate 9, 1001 Beulah Ave.

The drive is to gather personal protective equipment for health care workers addressing COVID-19.

Items needed include N95 masks, surgical and procedure masks, face shields, prrotective gowns, gloves (any kind and type), thermometers, safety glasses, Pulse Ox, Tyvek suits,

PAPR filters, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

All donations must be in original packaging with no broken seals. No homemade masks will be accepted.

Donations will be accepted through a drive-in and drop-off process. Participants must follow posted signs and cones. Donors are asked to not leave their cars unless otherwise instructed.

Also, organizers are making a call to action to other businesses and organizations that may have needed supplies. Donated supplies will be distributed to the medical community through a partnership with the Emergency Operations Center and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more information, go to pueblounitedway.org and or facebook.com/unitedwayofpueblocounty.

Black Hills warns

customers of imposters

Black Hills Energy has received reports from customers of people posing as Black Hills employees and approaching homes asking for information about the resident’s property. Black Hills’ work usually is done outside of homes and businesses and interactions with residents and business owners is limited, if any.

Black Hills urges customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call Black Hills at 888-890-5554 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement also is an option.

To verify whether an employee was dispatched to a resident’s location, residents should call the utility using the number on the utility bill or the company’s website.

Black Hills employees wear shirts with a Black Hills logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will wait outside while the resident calls the company to verify their identity.

Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

Black Hills Energy temporarily is suspending nonpayment disconnections for customers.

For more information, go to blackhillsenergy.com to explore options to assist in those hardships.

NWDC closes offices,

encourages citizens to get outdoors

The Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center is keeping both the River Campus and Pueblo Mountain Park grounds open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The public is encouraged to utilize the outdoor facilities, fishing holes, biking trails and hiking trails at both campuses and to be cautious. Coronavirus can live on many surfaces in public restrooms, so handwashing is essential.

The NWDC has closed its River Campus and Mountain Campus offices and the Raptor Center Visitor Area until further notice. The organization also has canceled/postponed all organized group activities at its campuses until further notice, including Earthkeeper Nature School, Earth Studies, Group Overnight Retreats, School Programs, Fourth Saturday Bird Walks, Public Guided Hikes, Weekend Raptor Talks and Horseshoe Lodge Overnight Stays.

While the Raptor Center will be closed to visitors, its staff and volunteers still will be available to help with wildlife emergencies and accept injured/orphaned birds of prey as normal by calling ahead at 549-2327.

The NWDC is requesting donations to help sustain the organization through this crisis and continue providing great outdoor opportunities for the Southern Colorado community.

Looking forward, NWDC staff are brainstorming ways to provide virtual nature education, raptor programs and resources to help families enjoy the outdoors.

For more information, email Patty Kester at patty@hikeandlearn.org or follow NWDC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nwdcco.

Health department clarifies

funeral service announcements

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted funeral services in Pueblo County. Many funeral homes, families and places of worship have suspended public services in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’ directive to limit gatherings to 10 people.

Many recent published obituaries indicate services are not being held or are being suspended due to COVID-19. Some individuals have misread the information to mean the deaths have been due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are no reported deaths related to COVID-19 of Pueblo County residents. All confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and deaths as a result of COVID-19 will be reported only by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more information, call the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline at 583-4444 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Senior shopping time

Many stores in the area are offering a separate time for senior only shopping due to COVID-19.

At this time, information for senior only shopping is as follows: Albertson’s, 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Dollar General, 8 to 9 a.m. every day, 1245 Spruce St.; Dollar General, 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, W. 18th Street; Dollar General, 8 to 9 a.m. every day, 1502 Troy Ave.; Dollar General, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays and 8 to 9 a.m. all other days, 609 Pueblo Boulevard; Dollar General, 8 to 9 a.m. every day, 1610 Santa Fe Ave.; Dollar General, 8 to 9 a.m. every day, 2417 Prairie Ave.

King Soopers North and South, 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Mesa LaGrees, 8 to 10 a.m. every day, 27050 E. US-50 BUS Unit A1; Natural Grocers, 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays, 101 W. 29th St.; Safeway Southside and Pueblo West, 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Sam’s Club, 7 to 9 a.m. Thursdays; Save-A-Lot, 7 to 8 a.m. every day, 1110 Bonforte Blvd.; Target, 8 to 9 a.m. every day; and Walmart, South, North, Pueblo West, Neighborhood Market, 6 to 7 a.m. every day.

Parkview new visitor policy

Parkview Medical Center effective Monday has a new visitor policy for entering the hospital’s main entrance.

Tents were set up Tuesday in front of the main entrance by the drive-through loop. This is a precautionary effort to triage patients before entering the Emergency Department. Tents are not currently being utilized. The tents do effect the parking spaces designated for law enforcement vehicles. Those vehicles now will park in the valet lot off of 16th Street between Grand Avenue and Court Street.

All visitors, effective 6 a.m. Monday, will be scanned for temperatures by Parkview personnel. This effort will ensure visitors entering are not symptomatic of cold, flu or COVID-19. This is in addition to other visitor policy changes which includes all visitors must enter through the main entrance of the hospital on Grand Street, one visitor during a 24-hour period and no visitors under the age of 18.

For more information, call Racheal Morris at 584-4499.