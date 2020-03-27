February 16, 1993 – March 21, 2020

Brennon Karlos “Flaco” Trujillo, 27, was tragically taken from us on March 21, 2020 in La Junta. He was born on February 16, 1993 to Shannon L. & Lorraine (Estrada) Trujillo in La Junta.



At 15 years old he became what he did best a young proud father. He enjoyed many genres of music, he was a naturally talented artist which became apparent at a very young age. He loved spending time with his two boys which were his #1 priority. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and indulging in our latest cannabis industry. He was very proud of his heritage, from the art he drew to the oldies he loved, and enjoyed restoring his 1985 El Dorado Cadillac. He was always helping others and enjoyed doing so and never expected anything in return.



He is survived by his children, Kristopher Karlos and Giovanni Melquides Trujillo; parents, Shannon and Lorraine Trujillo of La Junta; siblings, Brendon (Kayla Sabala) Trujillo of Colorado Springs; Kailee (Jesus Chairez) Trujillo of La Junta; grandparents, Maria Estrada of La Junta; Marian (Alex) Palacio of La Junta and Albert Trujillo of Pueblo; great-grandparents, Refugio “Cuco” Lopez of La Junta and Carmen Apodaca of Rocky Ford; godmother, Dora (Larry) Lopez of La Junta; god sister, Krysten Lopez; aunts, Crystal Estrada and Melissa Lee; great-aunt, Monica (Daniel) Mendoza; uncles, D.J. Palacio, Ryan Palacio, Jeremy Romero and DeAngelo Lee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Melquides Estrada, great-grandparents, Cleo and Maria Trujillo; great-grandfather, Jose Apodaca, great-grandmother, Maria Juana Vigil, god sister, Chasity Archuleta and baby, Tommie, uncles, Karlos Vasquez I, and Arnold “Arny” Vigil. A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery with Father Henry Wertin of Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish officiating.



