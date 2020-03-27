We are small business owners who favor leaving Black Hills Energy as Pueblo’s electricity supplier. We need lower electricity bills and are confident that making the switch to public power will take us down the road to lower rates and sustainable energy costs.

We are in favor of the local control situation the mayor has put forth with Pueblo’s Board of Water Works. The unknowns some are concerned about today will be answered after we vote for ballot issue 2A on May 5. Then the real work begins.

Local means everything to us. Our business, Bingo Burger, focuses on buying from local vendors whenever possible. We’re an independent operator, not a chain, and we’ve made it a priority to buy locally whenever we can.

We own and operate two restaurants ― one in downtown Pueblo and the other in downtown Colorado Springs. Last year, our cost to purchase a kilowatt-hour of electricity was 56 percent higher in Pueblo than in Colorado Springs.

That cost difference was featured in a guest column in The Pueblo Chieftain last Sunday. The author, City Councilwoman Lori Winner, seemed confused about a few facts, so we’d like to clarify the facts.

A store comparison of our 2019 annual bills shows total electrical charges of $7,200 in Colorado Springs vs. $16,300 in Pueblo. This isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison: Our two stores are of different square footage, built in different eras, and located in different climates.

The only apples-to-apples comparison is what it costs per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity. In 2019, we paid $0.104 per kWh in Colorado Springs vs. $0.162 per kWh in Pueblo. That is where the 56 percent higher figure comes from.

(If anyone would like to see a summary of the two sets of bills, we are more than willing to email them copies, as we are firm believers in transparency and disclosure.)

In Pueblo, the second electrical meter is allocated for security lighting in our parking lot. The cost per kWh is four times higher on that meter than on our primary meter.

Ms. Winner also was confused about the physical address listed on our bill. Our Pueblo store (We’re open! Stop by!) is located at 101 Central Plaza. However, three different streets intersect at this junction ― Court, Union and City Center Drive ― which can sometimes cause confusion. Behind us is Central Plaza, which is the address listed on our electricity bill.

Is our experience of paying lower energy rates in Colorado Springs unique? Absolutely not.

Solar Roast Coffee currently operates three locations: Downtown Pueblo, South Side Pueblo and downtown Colorado Springs. Despite an installation of solar panels on the downtown Pueblo Solar Roast building, owner Mike Hartkop pays substantially higher electricity bills in Pueblo than he does in Colorado Springs. His charge per kilowatt hour is also more expensive in downtown Pueblo than it is in downtown Colorado Springs.

Outlined above are just the cases of two small commercial Black Hills Energy customers. We estimate there are 11,500 commercial customers in the Black Hills service territory. Approximately half of those customers are in the Pueblo area. On average, these customers pay $0.156 per kWh.

Annually, $120 million is spent in Pueblo on electric bills by homeowners, businesses and local industry. A majority of that money never comes back to Pueblo.

We need to keep more money here in Pueblo by purchasing power through our own locally run electric utility. We should stop supporting Black Hills’ South Dakota operations and its shareholders.

Please join us in voting for amendment 2A on May 5. We owe it to the community of Pueblo!

Richard Warner and Mary Oreskovich, the owners of Bingo Burger, have been residents of Pueblo since 1999. They can be reached at information@bingoburger.com.