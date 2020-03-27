I hated reading about actor Antonio Sabato, Jr., a longtime star on General Hospital and Melrose Place, being blacklisted and forced to leave the entertainment business and work construction in Florida. Why? Simply because he openly supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

And this was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back for me.

I grew up with an absolute passion for being a writer and public speaker, starting at the age of five. As I grew a little, my ambition grew. I also wanted to be a movie star, a director, a stuntman and a commando in the military.

I got my wishes as an adult and my goals changed. I wanted an Academy Award and an Emmy. Forget that, now! I scrapped those dreams.

Spoiled left wing elitists in Hollywood ruined that ideal for me by using the podium at the Oscars and Emmys as “bully pulpits” to preach to their captive audiences about their views of our president and the party of my choice, Republican. They refuse to understand that those of us who live in “flyover” country don’t give a damn about their political opinions and most in Hollywood don’t care, either.

In 1980, I achieved a lifelong goal and wrote, produced, directed, co-starred and choreographed stunts for a low budget independent motion picture, The Instructor, (Shapiro Entertainment Corporation/Vestron, Hollywood, 1983)which was amateur hour at best, but a real education for me in the motion picture business.

It did get sold and shown in 164 countries worldwide. I got help from several celebrities and developed friendships with quite a few then and in years since.

One longtime celebrity good friend is the still-ravishing Bo Derek, oft-times acclaimed as “the most beautiful woman in the world.” (Although I frequently have given my wife that title privately.)

Bo swam the Hellespont, is an important animal protector, and is an “honorary Green Beret,” a distinction that two of my sons and I earned. Bo has been overlooked for film and TV roles because she is a fiercely independent and proud conservative.

Giving a lot and doing a lot for numerous charities, like many conservatives, Bo has quietly and privately visited wounded soldiers just to cheer them up. Unannounced, Bo Derek has attended the funerals of many Green Berets killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, with zero fanfare.

This is quite unlike the celebrities who use the Oscar podium or talk shows to boast about their favorite charities and how much they give. Like me, Bo owns and loves German Shepherds and horses. She even has a pet product company with eco-friendly dog care products.

Many of my celebrity friends are Republicans or independents who strongly support Donald Trump, but unlike Bo, and just a select few other brave celebrities, they keep quiet ― very quiet ― about their conservative leanings.

My very feminine friend Bo Derek has a bigger heart and bigger cahones than most of the men in Hollywood, who try to portray tough and heroic characters, then take themselves too seriously long after someone says: “Cut.”

Four of my 30 books were bestsellers, but nobody has offered to make movies out of them. After writing this, that almost assures nobody will. Sadly, I think now that is probably a good thing. Hollywood has actually become very plastic and very much a fantasy world.

Fortunately, most Americans like me like to see a good movie, but actually live in the real world.

Don Bendell, is an author, disabled Green Beret captain and Vietnam combat veteran. He and his social psychologist wife and co-author, Dr. Janet Bendell, own the Strongheart Ranch south of Florence, which is named for one of his Westerns.