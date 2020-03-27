My Neighbor’s Cupboard has served more than 800 people in need this week.

PENROSE — A food pantry here has served 5 percent of its annual customers in just four days due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Suddoth, who founded My Neighbor’s Cupboard at 409 S. Broadway in 2018, is overwhelmed by the need in the community of about 5,000 residents. She and just two other volunteers have been trying to keep up with the need.

"We are inundated and it is above and beyond. In the last four days, we have had 873 people and given away 18,260 pounds of food; it is kind of crazy," she said.

In 2019, the pantry served 18,000 people. The pantry has expanded to offer resources in Custer County through the Veteran’s Service Office, 615 Rosita Road in Westcliffe.

"The influx of new people is kind of staggering. We have quite a few seniors and veterans. The schools (Grab n’ Go meal programs) seem to have the kiddos handled since the craziness started," Suddoth said.

Because the pantry is able to purchase very low cost food from Care and Share, the burning need right now is for monetary donations. In light of coronavirus concerns, the pantry isn’t taking food donations right now.

"If we don’t get donations, we are not going to be able to do this," she said.

Monetary donations can be made by mailing a check to My Neighbor’s Cupboard, 409 S. Broadway, Penrose CO 81240; or donating via the pantry’s Pay Pal account. A link to the account can be found at http://myneighborscupboard.com.

The pantry also is in need of volunteers and a walk-in cooler or freezer for storing food.

