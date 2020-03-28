Send Business Announcements information to Karen Vigil at kvigil@chieftain.com.

Premier Mortgage

Premier Mortgage Services Inc., due to COVID-19, will allow customers into the office by appointment only. If possible, customers should send documents through the secure portal or via Fax. If anyone needs to visit the office, call ahead for an appointment.

Premier Mortgage recently promoted Cheryl Shirley to vice president of operations, where she will oversee all processing and closing operations for the company. Shirley has 35 years of experience in the financial industry and has been with Premier Mortgage since 1996.

Modern Woodmen rep recognized

Modern Woodmen of America, 503 N. Main St., Suite 318, announces that sales representative Kallene West, of Pueblo, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Cabinet.

This distinction recognizes West’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. West ranks among the organization’s top representatives nationwide.

For more information, call 406-3785 or by email at Kallene.M.West@mwarep.org

Jobs help available

at Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado. com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•TheYouthWorksprogram assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

Overall, the center is a facility at which one can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.