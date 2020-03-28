People who visit any Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office buildings as well as the Pueblo County Courthouse would have their health screened — including having their temperature taken — before they enter.

The mandate, which was issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was effective Friday.

The health screening would include taking the temperature of every individual permitted in the building and a review of general health questions.

"This directive was put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and more importantly, to protect our employees, the inmates and our community," said Sheriff Kirk Taylor in an announcement.

If an individual is denied access to the building based on the health screening, it is recommended they contact their medical provider for follow-up.

The health screenings would be conducted at Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Center, 101 W. 10th Street; the Historic Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th Street; the Pueblo County Detention Center, 909 Court Street; the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, 501 Elizabeth St.; and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Annex, 920 N. Main St.

Others facilities that would have screening include the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Pueblo West Office, 320 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.; and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Community Re-Entry Program, 720 N. Main St., Suite 110.

"Because the majority of our employees still have to report to work, we want to give them and their families peace of mind as they do their jobs during this unprecedented time," Taylor said.

The sheriff said in addition to the health screenings, sheriff’s employees are adhering to the directives of frequent hand washing with soap, coughing or sneezing into elbow or tissue, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, frequently cleaning of surfaces and social distancing.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517