“Stay in Place” order effective 3/26/2020 at 6 am through 4/11/2020 for the entire state of Colorado.

The order may be extented if necessary.

“what does this mean for me or my business?”

Unless you work for a critical business, or are doing an essential activity, you should stay home. Work from home is permitted and encouraged where possible. Although this order does not apply to critical business, social distancing will be mandated for those businesses that remain open.

Stay in Place makes it very clear that Coloradans should take extreme steps to avoid contact with anybody outside their household and minimize contact in public places that could be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus.

Note on Exercise/outdoor/social activity:

a. “Stay in place” does not mean you have to lock yourself indoors

i. Enjoying fresh air by opening windows or stepping outside to your yard is highly encouraged

b. Engage in outdoor activity such as a walk, hike, run, or a bike ride.

c. For the purpose of outdoor activity State and National Parks will remain open

d. However, all playground, picnic areas, and other similar areas conducive to public gathering shall be closed to the public

i. Do not allow children to use public playground equipment of any kind

e. Indoors or outdoors, maintain social distancing awareness and guidance

Beginning 3/28/2020 at 6 am, the following entities will adhere to this directive:

Closed Businesses

This means your business is closed, ALL EMPLOYEES MUST STAY HOME.

No owners, managers, or any other staff in the building

1. Early Learning Center

2. Bent County Community Center

3. Senior Center Closed – Meal pickup remains available

4. Monthly Fairgrounds Auction

5. Playgrounds

6. GATS and Bent County Transit: Closed to the public

a. Transit vehicles may be used for emergency functions at the discretion of the commissioners

7. All Non-Essential Stores / Bars

a. Doors locked, no one inside including owner/manager.

b. STAY AT HOME.

Operating but Closed to Public Access

Must adhere to social distancing and diligent daily cleaning.

2. Bent County Public Health: Operating Remotely

a. All services still provided remotely

b. Home Health Service active

3. Bent County: Operating Remotely

a. Assessor, Clerk, and Treasurer

i. phone/email only. No public access

4. Bent County Sheriff’s Office:

a. Office closed to public

b. Jail – no visitation

5. Bent County Healthcare Center:

a. No visitation

b. No outside vendors in and out of the facility.

6. Las Animas School District: Operating Remotely

a. Virtual Learning

b. Food services program launched 3/26/2020

7. McClave School District: Operating Remotely

a. Virtual Learning

b. Food services program beginning 3/30/2020

8. Core Civic:

a. No outside visitation

9. City of Las Animas:

a. Administrative Functions/Utilities - Operating Remotely

i. phone/email only. No public access

b. Public Works – Operating

10. Food Pantries:

a. Drive through and delivery preferred

b. Phone call for scheduled pick up optional

11. CSU Extension Office: Operating Offsite

12. Bent County Development Foundation: Operating Offsite

13. RESADA:

a. detox only, no residential services, outpatient telehealth services

14. Fort Lyon:

a. No new referrals or “pass”

b. Limit movement out of the facility to “essentials” only – same as all Colorado residents

c. Fort Lyon Healthcare clinic seeing all patients in-house, unless absolutely necessary

15. Houses of Worship: Operating Remotely

a. Virtual only highly encouraged

b. Avoid public indoor access to the furthest extent possible

Open Businesses: In-Person

Must adhere to social distancing and diligent daily cleaning.

Frequent spot cleaning of door handles, counters, and other high traffic areas is highly encouraged.

1. Bent County Court:

a. Specific information available on the Colorado Judicial Website at https://www.courts.state.co.us/

2. Agriculture/livestock operations:

a. Auctions: must be outdoors and adhere to social distancing

3. Financial Institutions:

a. Drive-up, walk-up, and online services acceptable

b. Contact your financial institution for specific guidance

4. Dispensaries: Drive through and curb side pickup only

5. Liquor stores: Drive through only highly encouraged

a. Avoid public indoor access to the furthest extent possible

6. Restaurants:

a. Curb side pickup or home delivery only

i. Avoid public indoor access to the furthest extent possible

b. Drive through if available is allowable

7. Fast Food:

a. Drive through only highly encouraged

b. Curb side pickup not suggested but allowable

i. Avoid public indoor access to the furthest extent possible

8. Gas stations:

a. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing

9. Hardware store:

a. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing

10. Mechanics:

a. By appointment only

b. Avoid multiple clients at the same time

11. Auto parts:

a. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing

12. Groceries (Thaxton’s, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Hasty Grocery)

a. Curb side pickup or delivery highly encouraged

b. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing

13. Post Office:

a. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing

14. Laundromat:

a. Limit number of customers inside to allow for proper social distancing