For an aspiring public information officer, there isn’t much better practical experience than handling news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s the case for Daniel Minich, a senior at Colorado State University-Pueblo studying mass communications with an emphasis in strategic communication.

Minich began an internship with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment in January under the tutelage of its public information officer, Sarah Joseph.

A couple of months later, the coronavirus outbreak would influence his education.

Minich was supposed to be off this week while CSU-Pueblo is on spring break, but instead he has volunteered his time at the health department to continue getting critical information out to Puebloans about COVID-19.

He put in a full 40 hours of work during spring break, while his internship usually calls for just 20 hours.

"It’s a great time for an internship," Minich said.

Minich’s works with the COVID-19 dissemination team in distributing urgent information about the coronavirus to the public. His job duties include managing social media, updating the puebloemergency.info website, helping craft daily news releases about the situation, and streaming important conferences.

"We are based out of the emergency services bureau, so as soon as we get information, we post it," Minich said.

Learning how to be a public information officer during one of the country’s biggest crises has been an invaluable learning experience for Minich.

"It’s substantial. The opportunity being handed to me right now is one in a million," he said. "I don’t think there is ever going to be another pandemic like this — and to say I got to work through something like this is amazing. Just getting to see everything and actually doing it more than just reading about it in a textbook is just really reassuring that I am doing what I want to do."

Minich said the job has been a mixed bag of excitement and stress.

"It’s been exciting because I get to put that information out there," he said. "It’s a little stressful because everything is high-paced, but I get over the stress knowing that I’m helping everyone else get their information."

