CANON CITY — Fremont County Health officials oversaw a drive-through coronavirus testing site Monday, conducting tests on 46 of the area’s most critical patients.

So far the county has reported two positive coronavirus cases in an adult female and a male in his 80s, said Mykel Kroll, Fremont County emergency manager.

The results of Monday’s tests could take several days.

