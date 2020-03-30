CANON CITY — A suspect in the shooting death of a 39-year-old Canon City man pleaded innocent to the charges he faces Monday and asked for a jury trial.

Luciano Casmir Pogorzelski, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of Richard Fay.

District Court Judge Ramsey Lama set a two-week trial to start Aug. 19.

Pogorzelski’s co-defendant Madison Brooke Blackburn, 21, initially was arrested, but was not charged in the incident.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Canon City Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Spruce Court on the report of a gunshot. Fay had been fatally shot and police noted a wound that went through the left arm and into his chest near the left armpit.

A 9mm Luger shell casing was recovered from the scene. Blackburn and Pogorzelski initially were listed as persons of interest in the case because they allegedly were the last people to see Fay alive.

Acting on a tip, authorities in Gastonia, N.C., where the two suspects used to live, began checking possible locations for Pogorzelski and Blackburn. Authorities located the couple at a gas station and initially detained them on unrelated drug charges Oct. 5.

Pogorzelski is being held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He will return to court June 11 for a pretrial motions hearing.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps