County Clerk Lyn Scott is pleased with the results of mail balloting in the last election, the presidential primary.

“This is the first presidential primary we have had since 2000, almost 20 years,” said Scott. “I think we have a better turnout this way. It was almost 59 percent. Of about 11,000 ballots sent out, we received 5,635 back.”

Is it easier counting the ballots this way?

“Yes, we do it in bundles of 25 to enter into the system,” said Scott.

They have a Dominion system, which the county bought in 2017. It will be good for six or seven more years.

“It’s easy to use,” said Scott.

Their first report was issued at 8 p.m. after the election, and the final at 2 a.m. the following day.

They put the bundles into baskets, which they keep for awhile in case there are questions.

“Of course there are people who want to cast their votes directly,” said Scott, “and we keep a machine here in the office for them.”

Last week, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued a statement on election funding in the Coronavirus Stimulus Package. She strongly favors an all-mail ballot.

“Voting is a fundamental right that is essential both in times of tranquility and crisis," Griswold said. "To ensure the integrity and confidence of our electoral system, elected officials across the nation should strongly consider following Colorado’s lead by incorporating mail ballot systems.

“It’s encouraging that the U.S. Senate has recognized the need to fund American elections during this national health crisis. The planned $400 million of stimulus funding for states to promote mail ballots is a good step forward, but ultimately will need to be augmented in order for states to adopt mail ballots before the November General Election. With just six months to the election, action and funding are needed now.”

“Mail ballots are more convenient and secure than the machines,” said Scott. “Tampering with them involves tampering with the U.S. Mail, which is a federal offense.”

Most of the counties in the state have bought the Dominion system but some use Clear Ballot.