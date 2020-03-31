A small group of veterans from American Legion Post 9 gathered at the tribute monument and flag in front of the Otero County Courthouse on Sunday to pay tribute to veterans of the Viet Nam War, Prisoners of War, Missing and Killed in Action.



Glenn Davis read a tribute wiith God Bless America and led the singing of God Bless America in its originl form. Tomlin held the Post 9 military tribute flag. Davis explained the significance of the official tribute and played taps as Parker saluted.

GOD BLESS AMERICA by Irving Berlin (modified by Leon Davis)

While a virus abounds from far across the sea,

Let us all be united in this land that is free.

Let us all be grateful for a land so fair,

As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer.



God bless America, land that I love.

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with a light from above. From the mountains, to the prairies,

To the oceans white with foam, God Bless America,

My home sweet home.