Stay-in-place order might be extended beyond April 11, governor says

Pueblo County now has a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus among its residents.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced seven new cases Wednesday.

"There are likely many others in our community who are experiencing mild symptoms but who are still contagious. Social distancing is critical," said Randy Evetts, public health director at department, in an announcement. "We can’t stress enough that this virus can affect anybody, regardless of age or health status."

On Wednesday, the state's health department reported 3,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Colorado. Eighty people have died statewide, including an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman in Pueblo County.

Otero County has three confirmed coronavirus cases, while Fremont County has two and Custer County has one.

The stay-in-place order might be extended beyond April 11, Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Wednesday, as per suggestion at the federal level.

"It depends how successful we are at staying at home," Polis said. "We're gonna give people notice based on the data a few days head of time."

