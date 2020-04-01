Utility bills are due and payable. Customers will continue to be billed normally. Payments can be made through the drive up or through our online portal at http://lajuntacolorado.org.

There is also a drop box at the main entrance to the City Building (601 Colorado Ave) on the south side of the doorway, attached to the glass. To assist residents and businesses that have been financially impacted by COVID-19, the City has taken steps to ensure that customers have uninterrupted access to utility services.

Any utility customer, who has received a disconnect notice, and is impacted by COVID-19 can contact the utility office at (719) 384-2546 to make a payment plan.

Residents may continue to contact the City by phone or email for questions. Our drive up is also open to assist customers. Please keep in mind we have reduced our staff. If your call goes to voice mail, please leave a message with your NAME, PHONE NUMBER, AND ADDRESS and we will call you back.