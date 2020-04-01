With concerns over the corona virus, several golf courses in the state have closed to the public. But the more local courses remain open including the Rocky Ford Country Club.

"We run an abbreviated schedule, but people are still playing with their personal carts," said Mike Jurney, who run the course's 10th Hole Bar and Grill. "We have a limited cart fleet, so we have to work to keep them disinfected and keep them busy. But during this good weather, people have been playing a little bit of golf. We're trying to get through the bad times. At least it's still open and there's still some open space, so people can keep their six-feet proximity pretty easy playing golf."

Other activities are also now open.

"J.C. Carrica opened up the foot golf portion, so people can go out and play soccer golf," Jurney said. "That's available to people now."

The restaurant is still open, however, they are only preparing takeout meals only.

"We're still open for takeout orders and curbside," Jurney said. "They can alcohol sales for the golf. But we do offer takeout to Rocky Ford as well."

The concerns have forced the cancellations of some special events at the course.

"As of right now, all the tournaments are on hold," Jurney said. "I don't know if they'll reinstate them, it depends."

Jurney said that the coruse will weather the storm and try to get through the situation.

"We're just trying to get through this mess," Jurney said. "Our area down here, we can keep the space a little bit easier than the metro areas. We're not that busy of a golf course anyway. So people spread out pretty good."

