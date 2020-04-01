Getting a little outside air is good for all of us these days. Whenever you go out for air, you see somebody riding a bicycle or walking a dog. It’s a good thing.



If you have to drive somewhere, be careful to look behind your car as you back out of your drive. Your sidewalk or driveway may be occupied by a youngster who is paying no attention whatsoever, riding a tricycle, bicycle, or chasing a ball. All those playgrounds which ordinarily keep the little ones safe while they are playing are not operating now.



In the case of Wendy and Emma, who were playing on the sidewalk and part of the driveway, their mother was watching them through a big picture window in the living room.

