Overnight camping is out for Colorado Lakes, including Holbrook, due to the current COVID-19 crisis. However, Holbrook is just a short drive north of Swink to get some fresh air and observe migratory birds as the weather gets warmer. A bald eagle was recently spotted by caretaker Jerry Mora near the handicapped launching site on the south side.

Jordan DePriest of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a recent interview confirmed the news that ducks, geese, and shore birds actually do migrate to Lakes Holbrook, Henry, Meredith, Blue Lake and John Martin as the temperatures climb.

“Don’t feed the birds,” he cautions, “Just look and take pictures. Remember it is illegal to park on the boat ramp.”

Usually the pelicans are on the opposite side of the lake from the boat ramp, anyhow.

In contrast, it is OK to feed the geese at the City Park, but not scraps - just chicken scratch from the feed mills, which is only $7 for a big bag, says birdwatcher and photographer Susan Dietrich.