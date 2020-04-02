With several golf courses in the state closed to the public over concerns about the coronavirus, the local courses remain open. The Las Animas/Bent County Municipal Golf Course is one of them.

At least the course is open. However, the clubhouse is not.

"The course is open for play, but the clubhouse is closed," said Bob Stwalley, the secretary-treasurer of the course. "There's a payment box that has been set up for people to make payments. That could change daily. But right now, we're under the control of the Bent County health officer. We're encouraging people not to touch the flag stakes and the ball washers. We don't have any carts."

There has been an event at the course that has been affected by the situation.

"We've had a tournament that was scheduled for Santa Fe Trail Day, but that's off," Stwalley said. "The men's league was scheduled to start in the middle of April, but that's been postponed until further notice."

There have been some golfer from out of the area to attempt to play.

"We had some on Sunday, but they failed to pay," Stwalley said.

It has not been determined when the clubhouse will re-open.

"That's under the discretion of the county," Stwalley said. "So I'm sure if the word gets out, they may close us. Who knows."

khamrick@ljtdmail.com