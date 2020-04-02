Born and raised in Pueblo, Abeyta attended Colorado State University-Pueblo, where she received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis in Integrated communications and a minor in nonprofit administration.

“The style of art I create is Fluid Acrylic Pour Paintings or Pour Art,“ she said. ”It’s done by thinning out acrylic paint with a pouring medium, combining the colors in a single cup and pouring on to the canvas or layering colors onto the canvas and shifting the canvas until its covered in your desired design. It’s a fun and creative way to create abstract art.

“I pull a lot of my inspiration from my surroundings, from nature and space. Fluid art has allowed me to learn to let go of expectations and literally go with the flow. I can have an idea in mind of how I want the piece to come out, but you only have so much control when you pour the paint. The paint decides where it wants to go and you have to accept that.”

Since a young age, Abeyta has thrived on creating: crafts, painting “and anything with my hands that was creative. And that also translates into the work I do today, because I get to do creative work through marketing as communications coordinator for the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.”

In 2018, Abeyta was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which caused her to reevaluate her priorities.

"That diagnosis made me look at what’s important in life, and happiness was at the top of the list,“ she said. ”I had to make time to do the things that I love. And art really helped take my mind off of the illness.

"I just started doing art for myself: it was a therapeutic process. Art helped me through those things and it was kind of my escape. But once I started and shared on social media, people started to notice it. So I connected with the arts community here in Pueblo, and it’s taken off within the past couple of years.“

Abeyta said art is about her love for creating.

“I’m definitely not in it to make money,” she said. “I do it because I love it and I want to share it with other people. My ultimate goal is just to keep doing what I love and be able to share it with the public. I hope that I can help inspire others to also ignite their passion for creating.

“It’s a passion project. It’s something I love to do and if eventually I can turn it into a business or turn it into something else, that would be great. But I’m just kind of going with the flow of it, seeing where it leads me.”

See more at Instagram, @d.n.a_art, and on Facebook at the.D.N.A.art.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia