I’m tired. Tired of a lot of things.

Such as …

I’m tired of the tin foil hat crowd who email me/The Pueblo Chieftain to argue that the flu causes more deaths than coronavirus, that this is a Democrat-weaponized psy-ops ploy to chase President Trump out of office, that the stay at home and social distancing strategies are not needed.

How can any reasonable person not be persuaded by medical expert after medical expert talk about the deadly seriousness of this and how vital stay at home and social distancing directives are? How can someone watch the news out of New York City and other communities and not be reduced to tears?

I’m discouraged. Discouraged by a lot of things.

Such as:

Security has been ramped up to protect Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has received threats from those who think he is undermining President Trump. Fauci is the voice, the leadership that our country needs right now. We don’t need someone bragging about being No. 1 on Facebook (not true) and how great the ratings are for the national press conferences.

Of course the ratings are high. Duh! We’re all terrified and we want information and updates. This isn’t about personalities, charisma or a Q factor. It’s about getting information. And Fauci is THE MAN.

I’m encouraged. Encouraged by a lot of things.

Such as:

The many who have donated equipment and food to our brave first responders and medical people. To the symphonies who remotely play beautiful music for us via Zoom and other teleconferencing tools.

Encouraged by how our country seems to be coming closer together. How people cheer when then the shifts change at hospitals. How sailors cheered Capt. Brett Crozier, when he left his ship, proud that he fought for his crew and paid the unfair price. How people everywhere are making masks to donate and also to wear them.

And here in Pueblo, it’s encouraging to see people strolling 6 feet apart; shoppers standing back so someone can pass and maintain social distancing; the constant cleaning at our stores and our restaurants to keep us safe.

And in the midst of all of it, there’s fun. Check out the nifty ball handling of the Centennial Bulldogs girls soccer team on Twitter (Centennial Athletics); read the tweets of delighted people getting a Pass Key Special or a Do-Drop-Inn pizza or food at any of our restaurants; watch as local police and fire officials and citizens shine their lights at 8 p.m. as a sign of solidarity by all Puebloans.

As I wrote last week, good will come out of all of this and a lot of good already has emerged. But first, we must fight like hell to get through this.

And anyone who doesn’t think that, I just don’t know what to say. You can’t argue with those who reject reason.

