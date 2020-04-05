Kim Swearingen wants to make a difference in Pueblo West.

The following is one of 12 candidate profiles that will run over the course of April. Each candidate received the same questionnaire. The 12 candidates are vying for two spots on the Pueblo West Metro District board as Directors Terry Zupan and Mike French are not seeking reelection.

A former district employee has thrown her hat in the ring for the Pueblo West Metro District board because she said she wants to make a difference for Pueblo West.

Kim Swearingen, 48, a professional engineer who used to work as the district’s utilities director, holds both a bachelors degree and a master’s degree from Colorado State University-Pueblo. She has lived in Pueblo West on two different occasions for a total of nine years.

Swearingen said the main reason she wants to run for the board during the May 5 election is, “I would like to make a difference in Pueblo West. I see what is happening with the current board and believe I have a strong voice.”

"I want to listen as well. I witness and hear many people express their wants and needs for this community," she said.

When it comes to the major issues facing the Pueblo West community, she said she believes the proposed aquatic center and the new civic center building are necessities for the community.

"I believe in community amenities and that Pueblo West residents should have a place to meet and gather and share in good health. I absolutely believe the people will make the right choice in how their money is spent," Swearingen said.

She said she was part of the original committee investigating the need to establish the civic center building after the roof blew off the former administration building during the bomb cyclone weather event last March.

"I fully support the creation of such a building. I believe in amenities that can benefit our residents at minimal cost to them, especially if we can mitigate the tax burden," she said.

A proposed convention center targeted for district-owned property west of Spaulding and Purcell that could be built near the civic center and aquatic center, "Can be a great asset if properly managed and financially feasible. I know it can be accomplished utilizing a public/private partnership," Swearingen said.

On May 5 Pueblo voters will decide the fate of the Black Hills Energy electric franchise agreement which will impact 6,446 customers the utility serves in Pueblo West. Swearingen said she will be vocal about speaking up on behalf of Pueblo West.

"As a representative of Pueblo West utilities, I participated in a couple of the electric commission steering committee meetings. I asked how does this affect Pueblo West and at the time, no one on the commission, for the city, or the consultant could answer that question for me," she said.

"I voted to have it studied more than just the preliminary study. I think that for Pueblo West to protect its residents and industry, an open dialogue must be maintained with the City of Pueblo.

"Historically this has been an uneasy partnership. It is our job as representatives of the district to make sure decisions aren’t just made for us and that we protect our residents," she said.

Swearingen said she would also like to help the district become fiscally responsible without asking voters to approve new taxes.

"Our voters want value for their money. As our economy shrinks due the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, we will need to be very savvy on how the district spends it residents' hard-earned money."

"I want to work with Pueblo county to find collaborative opportunities on commercial development and responsible growth. Until we as residents decide to become our own city, we must work with the county instead of against it," she said.

Swearingen is widowed and has one adult son and a grandson.

