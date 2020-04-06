Outdoor field work at the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in Pueblo has resumed following a hiatus after a field contractor involved with the cleanup operation at the site sought treatment and was tested for COVID-19 over three weeks ago.

“In consultation with our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, and based on federal and state guidance for COVID-19, EPA has made a decision to resume outdoor field work at the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site,” Richard Mylott, a spokesperson for the EPA, said. “Indoor dust sampling and indoor dust cleanups will remain paused until further notice.”

Mylott added that outdoor soil sampling and soil cleanups will be conducted at the site based on strict adherence to COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as new COVID-19-related construction requirements from the state.

“EPA will monitor the developing COVID-19 situation and field work on a daily basis at the site to determine any need to modify or stop work. EPA will continue to collaborate closely with our local and state partners,” Mylott said.

On March 20, the EPA announced it was suspending field work at the site after a field contractor involved with the cleanup operation sought treatment and was tested for COVID-19.

The individual self-quarantined and employees were notified of the situation at the time, according to the EPA. The EPA also said the person’s job duties did not involve work inside of homes.

When asked about the current condition of the employee, the EPA said on Monday that “In adherence with privacy laws and policies, EPA is not able to share individual health information about the status of a worker.”

