Jobs help available at Workforce Center

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado. com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

• TheYouthWorksprogram assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college, or get training.

Overall, the center is a facility at which one can access tools and resources, explore new career options, prepare for the workforce and learn about opportunities to connect to employment.