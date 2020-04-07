Black Hills Energy has donated $50,000 to the United Way of Pueblo County to support COVID-19 recovery efforts across Pueblo County, United Way of Pueblo County President/CEO Shanna Farmer announced Tuesday.

There also is a designated amount of funds that have been set aside to assist Canon City and Rocky Ford nonprofit organizations.

The $50,000 contribution from Black Hills is the largest single gift that the United Way’s Emergency Response and Recovery Fund has received since its inception and will help supplement state and federal assistance in responding to the crisis, according to Farmer.

“United Way of Pueblo County is honored by this significant donation from Black Hills Energy, which has partnered with us consistently over the years to make positive impacts in our community,” Farmer said in a statement announcing the donation. “Black Hills Energy’s generous financial commitment will provide a tremendous boost for our COVID-19 relief efforts and demonstrates Pueblo’s ability to unite in the face of crisis to overcome challenges together as a community.”

All of the money received through the fund will directly support local emergency response and recovery efforts.

