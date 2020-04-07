Although its four clubhouses are temporarily closed as part of the battle against the spread of the coronavirus, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County’s 11 programming teams continue to engage with members and their families.

"From interactive live sessions to home resources and wellness phone checks, we are doing whatever it takes to build great futures for Pueblo kids and families during this challenging time," said Angela Giron, president and CEO of the organization.

With the closure of both local school districts, the clubhouses were shuttered on March 16. At that time, program staff immediately began planning ways to ensure children remain connected with staff: "the nurturing adults they know and trust," Giron said.

Central to that effort is the weekly distribution of 400 "Club on the Go" packets, which contain educational enrichment, social-emotional wellness, and STEM and art activities, along with materials, family activities, school and exercise supplies and healthy snacks.

"Also, staff are conducting wellness checks, reaching 148 families on the first call day," Giron said. "These calls help staff learn more about family’s needs for food, technology and other things.

"We also are developing plans to check out bikes to families. These bikes will be sanitized before and after pickup and drop-off and can be used to ride on Pueblo’s many bike paths."

As part of monthly "Family Nights," participants are treated to a free pizza dinner and encouraged to participate in conversation on provided topics.

"Our members are then encouraged to send in photos and feedback," Giron added.

In the remote/virtual arena, team leaders are "raising the bar" through programming that includes Workforce, STEM art, technology, English language arts and math, fitness, emotional wellness, prevention education, good character and leadership, mentoring and "Positive Action."

Throughout the week, families can log onto social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to engage with staff in the following ways:

"Wisdom Wednesdays," which features the readings of inspirational books and uplifting messages; "Positive News," a staff newscast; "Sports Trivia;" and virtual tours of such attractions as The San Diego Zoo, followed by a remote workshop on making animals out of letters

"All virtual activities follow our highest level of safety protocols. Each live session is attended and moderated by two or more adult staff," Giron explained.

At Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, 86% of clubhouse kids live at or below the poverty level. The staff continually works to close the digital divide experienced by many families by providing Chromebooks through a lending library.

All existing equipment has been distributed, and plans are in place to purchase and distribute another 400 Chromebooks.

For more information or to join any live session, visiit BCPCkids.org and follow @BGCPueblo on Facebook and Instagram.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia