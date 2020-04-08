Safeway and Albertsons issue

new shopping directives

Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico are taking a number of new steps to promote social distancing guidelines.

Stores will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 30% of the store’s capacity. Also, the stores will implement a one-way movement policy in the aisles, which will be marked to provide direction.

Stores also have added a third day from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays to the already dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and other immune-compromised shoppers. The other two days are from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Plexiglas partitions have been installed in the checkout lanes in all the stores as a protective barrier between customers and cashiers.

Store hours have been adjusted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. so employees can restock shelves and deep clean the store.

The store’s Enhanced Delivery and Drive-Up & Go Services has "Contact Free" delivery procedures and have changed their signature processes so that delivery drivers can sign for customers when delivering orders. The same policies are in place for the stores’ "Drive Up & Go" services.

The store has free pharmacy delivery and is offering free same-day and next-day delivery of prescriptions to patients.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

CANON CITY — The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will host its traditional Easter Sunrise Service virtually to comply with social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The service is planned for 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the park’s Facebook page. Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson, known for his ministry at major rodeos across the U.S., will deliver the message, "The Funeral of Jesus," through the special podcast.

Visit facebook.com/RoyalGorgeBridge to watch.

Pulse Church of Florence

FLORENCE — Pulse Church of Florence will host a Good Friday online concert featuring Sons and Brothers at 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook.

Sons and Brothers is a Westcliffe-born band featuring the Wolking family. To view the concert, go to facebook.com/events/533368204269919/.