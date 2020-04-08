In an effort to minimize the risk of its nutrition workers, starting Friday, Pueblo School District 60 will provide drive-through meals on Tuesdays and Fridays only.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at eight school sites, three days of meals will be provided on Tuesday and two days of meals on Friday.

"We are making these modifications to protect the safety and well being of our staff, while continuing to meet the needs of our families in Pueblo," said Jill Kidd, D60’s director of nutrition services.

Meal distribution sites will be set up in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Children will receive two meals in each meal bag: one breakfast and one lunch. Adults can verify basic information to accept meals for any student not present. All meals will exceed USDA nutritional requirements.

Meals may be picked up at the following sites:

Bessemer Academy, 1125 E. Routt Ave.; East High School, 9 MacNeil Road.; Heaton Middle School, 6 Adair Road.; Heritage Elementary School, 625 Brown Ave.; Irving Elementary School, 1629 W. 21st St.; Pueblo Academy of Arts, 29 Lehigh Ave.; Risley International Academy of Innovation, 625 Monument Ave.; South Park Elementary, 3100 Hollywood Drive.

"If driving, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to the driver based on the number of children," Kidd added. "This program will be solely for the picking up of meals, and meals will not be consumed on site.

"We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue and stay home if you are sick."

Today (Thursday), the D60 board of education is slated to converge, electronically, for a 2 p.m. special meeting.

In light of the current public health emergency and government mandates to protect the health and safety of Coloradans, the board members will participate in the meeting remotely.

Per standard practice, the meeting will be streamed live at vimeo.com/404832440, which is accessible through the district’s website: boe.pueblocityschools.us. A video archive of the meeting will later be available for viewing on the D60 Vimeo channel.

One of the agenda items is an update on the district-wide closure of schools due to the ongoing public health emergency.

Last week, Pueblo County School District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith announced that students will not be returning to the classroom, with instruction to continue remotely.

Similarly, the D60 board is expected to take action to extend the closure of school buildings and continue the distance learning plan rolled out on March 30.

The board also is expected to hear updates on the adoption of the elementary literacy curriculum and capital improvement bond projects, and approve board policies related to concurrent enrollment and the electronic participation in school board meetings.

At the conclusion of the open session, the board members will meet in a non-public executive session to discuss legal matters and to receive legal advice and the opinion of counsel on specific legal questions and pending and threatened litigation.

