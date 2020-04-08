CANON CITY — The Fremont County Health Department on Wednesday announced a sixth positive case of coronavirus in the county.

The case involves an 80-year-old female. A total of six positive cases have been reported.

The health department announced there have been 157 negative tests and 28 tests are pending.

Two of the positive cases were reported earlier this week at Canon Lodge Care Center, a nursing home, 905 Harding Ave., where all 35 residents were tested April 2 and 3. A total of 12 lab tests are pending there.

