Jeanette Ann Taliaferro, 95, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas. She was born on April, 26, 1924, in Colwich, Kan., to Peter Paul Faber and Rose Marie Messerschmitt. She was raised on a farm and went to school in Colwich and high school in Maize, Kan., and college in Wichita, Kan.

After college Jeanette went to work in the office at the Boeing Airplane Factory in Wichita. She met Jack Russel Taliaferro when he came to work at the Beach Craft Airplane Factory. They were married on Aug. 27, 1943.

Jack went to the service and when he returned they moved to Las Animas where Jacks family lived. They built a home and raised six daughters.

Jeanette was raised in the Catholic Church and became a member in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. She liked to sew and received a Tailoring Certificate from Otero Junior College in La Junta. She used her sewing talent to sew for her daughters. She also liked to play cards with friends. Jack and Jeanette loved to take their motor home and go camping at John Martin Dam and rafting on the Colorado River with the family.

She is survived by daughters, Diana (Kenneth Conyers) of Pueblo; Linda (Richard Lightcap) of Las Animas; Mary (John Tarbert) of Palmer Lake; Sandy (Randy Taylor) of Westminster and Susan (Kenny Bird) of Steamboat Springs; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Jack, daughter, Patricia Ann, age 6, great-grandson, Ryder Thorp, age 18 months, her sisters, Mildred and Bernice and one brother, Walter.

As per Jeanette’s request cremation has taken place and her family will have a memorial to celebrate her life at a later date.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial contribution to the Arkansas Valley Hospice, PO Box 408, La Junta, Colo., 81050 direct or through the funeral home.

