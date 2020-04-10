Mary waited for Jesus outside the cave

The promised resurrection meant He was saved.

While others waited a savior to come

Mary awaited her son.

The baby she had called Jesus stood in a crowd

Others gathered around Him. She was so proud.

She always worried in spite of His good

That he’d be misunderstood.

Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done

He always marched to some other drum

You did all any mother could do

He was His Father’s son.

Mary carried his sandals. Stood by his side.

Memories, sweet reflections, shone in His eyes

“Take care of Mary, for my time has come

I’ll always love you, Mom.”

Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done

He always marched to some other drum

You did all any mother could do

He was His Father’s son.

Watch the music video online on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aDCXRgGV_xo.

Or type in “Baxter Black’s His Father’s Son”.