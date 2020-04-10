Baxter Black, DVM

Friday

Apr 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM Apr 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM


Mary waited for Jesus outside the cave


The promised resurrection meant He was saved.


While others waited a savior to come


Mary awaited her son.


The baby she had called Jesus stood in a crowd


Others gathered around Him. She was so proud.


She always worried in spite of His good


That he’d be misunderstood.


Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done


He always marched to some other drum


You did all any mother could do


He was His Father’s son.


Mary carried his sandals. Stood by his side.


Memories, sweet reflections, shone in His eyes


“Take care of Mary, for my time has come


I’ll always love you, Mom.”


Mary, it’s nothing you’ve done


He always marched to some other drum


You did all any mother could do


He was His Father’s son.


Watch the music video online on YouTube at https://youtu.be/aDCXRgGV_xo.


Or type in “Baxter Black’s His Father’s Son”.