A 46-year-old man, who also may have been involved in a stabbing earlier in the week, was arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery at the Pueblo West Walmart Thursday evening.

William R. Cooke is facing charges that include aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, menacing with a deadly weapon and theft.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Walmart, located at 78 N. McCulloch Blvd., after an employee reported that he stopped a man in the vestibule of the store after he saw him put items in a bag without paying for them.

The employee said the suspect pushed him several times and walked out of the store. The employee followed the man to the parking lot, where the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him.

The suspect departed the area in a GMC Acadia, traveling north on McCulloch Boulevard.

Detectives were able to establish leads on a possible suspect and his location.

On Friday afternoon, detectives were in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and Club Manor Drive when they saw a man and a vehicle matching the descriptions from the Walmart incident. Detectives contacted the man, identified as Cooke, who had a knife in his waistband.

The knife was removed, and it matched the description of the one used during the Walmart incident.

Cooke, who later admitted to the Walmart robbery, also is considered a suspect in a stabbing in the city of Pueblo earlier in the week.

"I applaud the awareness of our deputy in noticing the suspect vehicle, seeing the suspect and apprehending him," said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. "His alertness and responsiveness resulted in taking a very dangerous man off the streets."

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional suspects are involved.

