While many local businesses have been forced to close, pawnshops remain open and are taking every precaution to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a decrease in foot traffic,” both Jim Sharp, owner of Sharpy’s Pawn, and Brian Valencia, owner of Neighborhood Pawn, said.

Both owners said to ensure the safety of their staff and the customers who do come in, the shops are limiting the number of people allowed in at a time, constantly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and wearing masks and gloves.

Sharp said that the shop has not seen an increase in people who need to borrow money or have sold their possessions to pay their bills. He added, for the most part those who have come into the store recently are those who were frequent visitors before COVID-19.

“We have a limit of no more than five individuals in the store, but I think at the most we’ve maybe had three at one time, so it hasn’t been a big deal yet,” Sharp said.

Sharp added the shop has put out communications for its customers using its Facebook page regarding available items, but asks that people call the shop before coming in.

“Instead of coming down here and us not being able to loan you money on an item, we’re trying to get people to call,” Sharp said. “There is no sense in them coming all the way down here wanting to borrow money on let’s say a vacuum or something we don’t take and then we have to send them away. So we just ask they call ahead of time.”

For the items Sharpy’s Pawn does accept, the shop has certain protocol to prevent further spread of COVID-19 on surfaces.

“We have a holding area in the back that we store items in before they get assigned to a shelf,” Sharp said. “Then the minute we get done handling them, we wash our hands and go from there.”

Valencia said at Neighborhood Pawn, the shop only allows one group of people in the store at the time.

“Because of social distancing and until this is done, we only allow one group. For example, if there are a couple people together, we let them in because we figure they’re already with each other,” Valencia said. “We have a small shop so there is no way to stay 6 feet from each other all through my shop. So we are trying to limit the number of people who come in.”

Valencia said there was similar protocol as far as disinfecting after the shop accepts items.

“We use disinfectants, Lysol and bleach; we wipe down the counters after people leave and when possible, we bag the items,” Valencia said.