Sponsored by the Air Force Association, StellarXplorers is an international space system design competition involving all aspects of system development and operation with a spacecraft and payload focus.

Teams are given a scenario describing the system’s mission and constraints and are tasked with providing a solution to a typical space design problem, such as orbit determination, satellite component selection, and launch vehicle planning.

October practice rounds were followed by qualification rounds in November, in which teams earned the right to advance to February’s semifinals. The top 10 teams from that semifinal round earned the right to advance to the finals.

One of those teams is Pueblo County High School's School of Engineering and Biomedical Science’s STLX06-0097.

Under the wing of SEBS advisor and team director John Musso and Tina Cox, an engineer and Air Force Association advisor, County Hornets Jacob Waggoner, Luke Hawkins, Tyler Jones, Li Hong Sweet-Seip and Shawn Cunningham were set to compete against the world’s best.

This year, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the finals were to be held at NASA Space Center Houston April 19-23. But due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, the finals were rescheduled as a March 10 online competition before being officially canceled.

Subsequently, the standings through the semifinals — scores from four rounds of competition weighted per program rules — were used to declare the top three teams globally.

Based on those scores, the SEBS team was designated third best, behind the “Rocket Men” from Bergen County (New Jersey) Technical School in first place and The “Africanized Killer Bees” of the Aurora Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol (Portland) in second.

“We finished in third place overall, out of 213 teams worldwide,” Musso noted. “We missed second place by 0.71 points and the championship by 3.58 points. Additionally, we finished with highest or top three score in three of the four qualifying rounds.”

As a finalist, the SEBS team received a personalized letter from Stephen K. Gourley, director of the StellarExplorers program.

“Our traditional trophies will be mailed to the respective team directors: we are disappointed we are not able to present them personally with great fanfare,” Gourley wrote. “Each student competitor on all 10 teams will receive an educational grant in lieu of attending the finals in Houston.

“We will mail our customary finals program to you once completed as a keepsake of your accomplishment. Please accept our sincere congratulations on your achievements to date. In no way are they diminished by these changes in plans dictated by the current pandemic."

Musso expressed his thanks to the local Mel Harmon Chapter 128 of the Air Force Association for its support.

"The chapter has sponsored our team since its inception four years ago,“ Musso said. ”Retired Brig. Gen. Paul Maye and his fellow chapter members have supported us financially as well as serving as mentors and role models for the students.

“Another major component of our team is our mentor, Tina Cox, lead systems engineer from Colorado Springs, who tirelessly worked with the students and shared her vast knowledge and experience.”

Musso said the StellarXplorers program is rigorous and challenging.

"It’s a multi-phase international competition based on aerospace engineering and concepts,“ he explained. ”Students are exposed to, and manipulate actual orbital mechanics software such as AGI’s System’s Tool KIt. This physics-based software allows the students to perform complex analysis of the various orbital based scenarios that require a solution.

“These scenarios range from mission orbital mechanics to launch vehicle configuration to orbital planning and satellite configuration. Each qualifying round also includes a 20-question academic test based on context in the Understanding Space textbook, which is a standard of the aerospace industry and advanced degree programs.”

Musso credits StellarExplorers with broadening the academic horizon of his SEBS students.

“It has reached our students as no other program has. Intellectually challenging, team building, exposure to new worlds of engineering, and fulfilling are only a few of the benefits of the program,” he said. “This program has opened many doors for our students: one of the most important is the working relationships we’ve developed with our mentor Tina Cox and tremendous individuals of our sponsoring Mel Harmon Chapter 128.

“Our students have gained so much through these partnerships and interactions that words cannot express the benefits.”

Added Gen. Maye, “The overall achievement brought tears of joy and pride to my eyes.”

Luke Hawkins, a senior, was this year’s team captain.

"My involvement in StellarXplorers the past four years has opened my eyes to the aerospace industry. As a result, I will be pursuing electrical engineering with a special interest in aerospace engineering. I have learned how to analyze problems, budget time, and work efficiently within a team to produce a solution.

“StellarXplorers opened up numerous opportunities that have benefited my education, my career path, and my life.”

In all, three of the five team members are including aerospace engineering in their future career paths.

