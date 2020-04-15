While the State is under a Stay at Home order, the Governor has deemed construction as essential and thus many of the Pueblo West Metro District’s construction projects continue. We are nearing completion of the TAP 2 trail, and CDOT is continuing to move forward with the US 50/Purcell Interchange.

The Pueblo West Metro District also continues to move forward with the design of the Civic Building, which will be home to several customer service facing departments (i.e. Community Development, Water Billing) and administration (i.e. Human Resources, Finance, etc.). Recently, we’ve heard concerns about the cost of such a building, we’ve been asked why we need a building, and whether we’ve looked at other options to be as fiscally conservative as possible.

First and foremost, we are not proposing to raise taxes to pay for a Civic Building. Second, our primary goal remains to be as fiscally responsible as possible to minimize the cost of this project, while still providing needed space for both staff and the community.

In March of 2019, the bomb cyclone severely damaged the Metro District Administration Building located at 109 E. Industrial Blvd. One question we’ve received is why we didn’t renovate that building if we were able to recently sell it to a private company to repair and reuse.

The 109 E. Industrial building was never intended to be an office building. It was a warehouse from 1970 that had no fire suppression system and asbestos. The outside walls were settling and failing, electrical and plumbing were not up to code and it had sewage leakage into wall cavities. Due to lack of insulation one of the offices averaged 35 degrees in the winter in the morning and because it was so small we had staff working out of converted closets. To renovate that building into a code-compliant, safe, and functioning office building to accommodate staff would have cost us more than to build new. We would have had to nearly start over at that location.

Since then, we’ve looked into existing office building space in Pueblo West that may accommodate us. It was difficult to find any space that worked for us, knowing that we need office space for staff, front desk areas for the community, and a board room to conduct Pueblo West Metro District Board business with sufficient space for the community to attend. While we believed we had found a potential space for us with one building, it became clear renovating it to meet our needs would not be the most fiscally sound option and we would barely be able to accommodate existing staff in that building. Additionally, purchasing an existing building increases the costs on an annual basis of maintenance.

The cost of a new building will include all structural elements to the building, as well as any road improvements, site improvements (i.e. parking lot, drainage), furniture and fixtures and engineering and design costs. The Pueblo West Metro District will be using a Design-Build contractor team to help us design the building in the most cost effective manner possible, as the architects on the team will be the lead and will help us eliminate any unnecessary costs.

As the Pueblo West Metro District’s total general fund revenue annually is just under $9 million, we clearly do not have the funds available to pay for an entire new building today. As many local governments and public organizations do, we intend to finance the cost of the building through issuing certificates of participation. The cost of the financing will begin in 2020, and as such we’ve already included this cost in the 2020 budget.

The fact remains Pueblo West Metropolitan District doesn’t have a place of our own to conduct business that creates a welcoming space to the community. We are working together and want to be transparent with our community about why this is a need. We have done our homework, researched other options and as we approached a full year of being without a permanent space for our staff, we want to up front with our decisions to find a permanent, long-term solution.

If you have any more questions, please feel free to contact us!

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West Metro District Manager. She can be reached via email at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.