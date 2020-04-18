Demand is still high for real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pueblo agents say.

"We’ve been through tough times before as an industry, and this is just going to be in my opinion a blip," said Jeff Falletta, a Re/Max Associates manager and broker.

Though real estate agents are unable to show homes in person, they offer virtual tours.

Each agent has the flexibility to do with this as they see fit, but most have chosen to take photos and use them for "360 tours" online, so the buyer can see all aspects of the house.

If sellers are comfortable, agents have been using FaceTime to show properties.

"It’s made us a whole lot more conscious of buyers’ and sellers’ needs," Falletta said. "We really take direction from them, and their comfort level is of the utmost importance on how we do things now."

Adapting to this transition, agents have been able to sell houses — even with some uncertainty, said Gary Miller a co-owner and broker for Re/Max of Pueblo. Some buyers like virtual tours enough to buy.

"Once we’re under contract, the situation is that we are permitted to do whatever it takes to move that to closing," Miller said. "So, if the buyer then wants to do their inspection of the property, they have the right to come to the property and actually review it and make sure it meets their needs."

That’s where things can sometimes get complicated.

"One of the problems is some of the sellers are saying ‘I don’t want anybody in my house anyway,’ so we’re having fewer homes come to the market," Miller said. "Which means we have a demand, people who need to buy still need to buy. But there are fewer properties for them to view, so demand remains high and supply gets less and less."

Falletta said he though believes the local market’s demand is outpacing supply, once restrictions are eased, the market would still be in a good place.

"I think it’s a great time to both sell and buy," Falletta said. "If you’re a buyer out there braving the elements, there might be a good deal to be had. A seller may have to move — move on to the next city or just move on up with a house they really love — so I think it’s a good opportunity for both buyers and sellers."

