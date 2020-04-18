Day 32. Working at home, as is the rest of The Chieftain newsroom, venturing out to cover something only when absolutely necessary.

I miss my colleagues and visiting with them in person, but other than that, it hasn’t been too bad. I’m tucked away in my lower level office in my home, often with a TV going somewhere as I always like to work with noise in the background.

We’re all working weird hours, with the editors working anywhere from about 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at night.

Not straight work, of course. There are down times while waiting for a story to edit, for a photo to be attached to the story, for a graphics designer to finish a page, etc.

So I’ll either take off for a walk or watch TV in between.

A lot of people say that TV is mindless entertainment. Maybe. But I know when I return to The Chieftain offices, I will know some things to be absolutely true.

For example, I have concluded that I have no interest in any of the pharmaceuticals advertised on TV. It’s not that I don’t have some of those conditions they’re designed to cure, but rather, the side-effects scare the wazoo out of me.

"Do not take Miraculous if you are allergic to it," the announcer warns. Now how the h… am I going to know if I’m allergic before taking it?

And I love the one where they say, "… could leave you with involuntary movement that could be permanent." And another, "… could cause a death event." As in end of life, we presume. No thanks.

I also have drawn some other conclusions. Some I already suspected, but now I know them to be true because of the repetition of 32 days of off-and-on TV.

I know that Lucas McCain never misses a shot with his fancy sidearm rifle. When he shoots for a hand, he hits it. When he shoots to kill, they die. It’s black and white; pun intended.

I know that Air Force Mayor Anthony Nelson and ad agency representative Darrin Stephens are the two dumbest guys on TV.

"The Twilight Zone" remains a terrific series. "Perry Mason" wouldn’t work today with Miranda and discovery rules. And where would Mason be if someone didn’t crack and admit murdering someone?. "Lost in Space" was terrible (I didn’t use to think so).

I have approximately 4,562 channels on satellite dish, but every day I can find "The Mummy", "The Shawshank Redemption" and "John Wick" playing somewhere. And at least 3/4ths of the channels are ads for products.

Locally, the guy and gal who do the TV commercial "$49 down and pay the sticker on the window" drive me crazy. But I smile every time I see the Facebook ad – although I can’t stand Facebook because so many people treat the gossip on there as news – that features Facebook Groups. I especially like the "rocks" groups version that ends with Sylvester Stallone atop the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

(I ran up those stairs on my 60th birthday, then jumped around at the top like the Italian Stallion. Not sure I even could walk up them now.)

But invariably, I land back on one of the news channels, and the fun is over.

I do have a word of advice, and it’s one I wish I would follow more often: Watch some news to stay informed, but do not fixate on it. It will overwhelm you.

One day last week after watching several hours of it, I went for a walk and sat down on a curb and cried.

So be careful with it. We need to keep our wits about us, because soon we will be transitioning back to the new normal. I can’t wait to see how long that craps table will be when we have to stand 6 feet away from each other.

And take solace in the knowledge that now you know with certainty that you should not take a medication that you are allergic to – even though you have no idea if you are.

Which reminds me of my mom’s cure for everything: Take an aspirin and get over it.

P.S. We published a Tell It to the Chieftain letter this past week that should not have seen the light of day.

The writer described his dismay about people in a store not wearing masks. He asked a couple not wearing masks if they were Republicans and, he said, they said they were. But then he drew this conclusion: "Why are Republicans so ignorant that they are willing to cause others to die by their reckless behavior? At 73 years of age, I do not want to be murdered by ..."

Totally inappropriate. We should not have published that. Whose fault? Mine. I review the letters and wasn’t careful enough, obviously.

I apologize. I regret this appeared in our newspaper and will be more careful moving forward.

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached at 719-544-3520, ext. 410; by email at shenson@chieftain.com; or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.