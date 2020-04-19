The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced the seventh death of a Pueblo County resident related to COVID-19 on Sunday: a 92-year-old man who had previously been reported as a positive case.

Pueblo County now has a total of 88 confirmed positive cases among its residents.

There have been 667 tests administered in Pueblo County, with 547 negative results and 20 tests still pending, according to the health department.

The six other Pueblo County residents with COVID-19 who died are a person in their 50s, another in their 60s and four people 80 and over.

Data from the local health department indicates residents in their 50s account for most positive cases: 17. Cases for other age groups are:

·0-19 years: 2 cases.

·20-29 years: 12 cases.

·30-39 years: 10 cases.

·40-49 years: 13 cases.

·50-59 years: 17 cases.

·60-69 years: 11 cases.

·70-79 years: 12 cases.

·80 and over: 11 cases.

In Colorado, 9,730 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported statewide, with 1,813 people hospitalized, 422 deaths, and 46,195 tests administered, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

