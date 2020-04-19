This story is a part of the “Checking in with” series in the Pueblo Chieftain sports section. Each week, we will take a look into the current lives of some of Pueblo’s standout student-athletes and how their hometown helped shaped their past, present and future. This article details former Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball player Sammy Christensen, now a successful teacher and coach.

Crediting Pueblo and his teammates for much of his success, Sammy Christensen has become a successful family man, teacher and softball coach.

One of the most decorated players in Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball history, Christensen, 40, lives in Boise, Idaho, teaches special education, and is the varsity softball coach at Class 5A Mountain View High School.

He is married to Rachelle and has two children, Braden, 21, and Gracie, 16.

Christensen played two years for the Pack and became the only two-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year in conference history. He hit .452 his junior season in 2001, leading the nation in doubles and earning All-America honors in leading the ThunderWolves to a 45-14 record.

His senior season, he hit .471, leading the nation in hits. During Christensen’s career, the Pack won 88 games, the most over a two-year span in school history.

Christensen has fond memories of his time at CSU-Pueblo.

“The brotherhood and with the teammates working together overcoming adversity,” Christensen said about what he remembers most. “It’s sort of what we’re going through now (with the coronavirus). You can only control the controlables.

‘It’s great to look back and see those things, memories of playing with my brothers, the coaches teaching us how to compete and learning how to light that fire under kids to compete and have a good time doing it.“

Christensen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and played two seasons in their minor league system. By that time, he was married with his first child.

“The first (professional) year, I started off really good; good energy,” said Christensen, who played in both Brandenton, Fla., and Williamsport, Pa. “I started out 16 for 27 but lost my mental edge.

“I just ended up walking away. I wanted to move on and didn’t know if I wanted that life.”

Christensen returned to Pueblo where he worked and coached at East High School for a couple of years before returning to Idaho, saying: “it was time to go back home.”

“When I left Pueblo, there was more opportunity in Boise,” said Christensen, who is from Pocotello, Idaho, along with his wife. “The town (of Boise) was really growing and both of us had brothers and sisters (in Boise).”

Christensen has been teaching for 13 seasons and recently began coaching.

“The coaching fell into my lap,” he said. “I was asked to help out four years ago and just fell in love with the game. When the head coach left, I took over. I really love working with the kids.”

Last season, Christensen led Mountain View to the state title. Seven of those starters were returning this season before the season was nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got three games in and were 3-0,” Christensen said. “We beat one of the best pitchers in the state and also beat the team we had beaten in the state championship game from last year.”

Since retiring from professional baseball, Christensen has played competitive fast pitch and slow pitch softball. He played for the Pueblo Bandits fast pitch team before moving to Idaho, where he has played on some of the top teams in the region.

He also runs camps in Boise.

In fact, one of his Mountain View players, left-handed pitcher Oakleigh Kearby, is planning on signing with CSU-Pueblo.

Besides being named to the RMAC All-Century baseball team in 2008, he was inducted into the CSU-Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Christensen cherishes his time in Pueblo.

“Some of the best times of my life,” Christensen admitted. “Great people and a great baseball town. It is the town’s culture.”

