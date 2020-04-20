Last week, Pueblo City Council approved the transfer of $5 million from the city's half-cent sales tax economic-development fund into a COVID-19 Emergency Business Loan and Grant Fund.

On Friday, the application process was opened.

And on Monday, Mayor Nick Gradisar said 349 requests for funding already have been received, with each applicant seeking the maximum grant amount of $20,000.

"That’s $7 million," Gradisar pointed out. "And we only have $5 million in the fund. So we have our work cut out for us."

The grants and loans are available for businesses in the city and in Pueblo's Airport Industrial Park that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic crisis. Awarded funds must be applied to a business’ capital needs not covered by other federal or state programs established as a result of the crisis.

Loans can be made up to $100,000, but grants are limited to $20,000.

After initiating the process on the city’s website, pueblo.us, applicants are mailed an application that must be filled out and returned to the mayor’s office.

To date, about 50 completed application packages have been received.

All requests for funding will be analyzed and vetted by a three-person committee made up of banker Mark Dunsmoor, Sherri Baca, chief financial officer for the Pueblo City-County Library District, and business owner Zach Swearingen.

The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to Gradisar, who will have the responsibility of deciding who receives funding and in what amount.

The mayor said a Zoom virtual meeting with the committee is slated for this week, with the first of the checks to be issued as soon as possible.

"We want to get that money out so that these businesses can remain viable during this crisis," Gradisar said. "There really isn’t a cut-off date for applications, but if people have an interest, it’s better to apply sooner rather than later, because the money won’t last very long."

