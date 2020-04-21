This Fact or Fiction segment we are discussing our Pueblo West Fire Department Emergency Services. Pueblo West community relies on the support of the Pueblo West Metro District’s Fire Department to respond to emergency needs, whether it’s a grass fire, structure fire, or medical call. We’ve received a few questions about why the Fire Department operates the way it does, so we are bringing to you another edition of fact or fiction regarding the Fire Department.

Do Pueblo West Metro District Firefighters just wait around for emergency calls every day?

FICTION! Firefighters have a busy routine every day they work. Each morning they begin their shift by checking the readiness of the fire apparatus and the tools and equipment carried on them. It is important to recognize any problems and fix them when they can prior to needing it on an emergency. Firefighters also have a daily station routine of a minimum of 2 hours training each day, station chores keeping the facilities clean and providing citizen assistance with smoke detector batteries and other community activities.

Why do fire trucks come to my house for medical calls when there is no fire?

FACT! All Pueblo West firefighters are either an EMT or Paramedic. They generally can be at your home for any medical emergency much sooner than an ambulance from AMR. They initiate care and treatment which can be critical in helping a critically ill or injured person.

We are a small community – why do we need firefighters?

FACT! Pueblo West Firefighters respond to approximately 10-12 calls per day. Many of these are for medical responses but there are a fair amount of fires including building fires and grass fires every month. Many of our fires are small by nature and we are grateful for that, but any fire from buildings to grass fire have the potential to become out of control in minutes if not effectively responded to.

Does it matter how long it takes when I have a fire for firefighters to get to my house?

FACT! A fire in a building can double in size every 30 seconds. Time is critical when someone could be trapped by fire and it takes firefighters many minutes sometimes more than 10 to get to your house. A grass fire can travel at a speed of 14 MPH and of course winds play a large factor. Firefighters make every effort to respond as quick as possible but having a single station on both sides of Highway 50 makes a rapid response to emergencies not always possible depending on the location of the emergency.

All of our employees at the Pueblo West Metro District do their best every day to provide great services to our community, including our Fire Department. If you have any questions about what we do or why we do what we do, feel free to reach out. Stay safe and healthy Pueblo West!

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West Metro District Manager. She can be reached via email at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.