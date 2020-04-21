When the 3D printer went idle, the wheels in Brian Repola’s mind began turning.

Repola, Education Zone manager and middle school principal for Global Ed Solutions, took advantage of the temporary lull at the Riverwalk-based Education Zone to add another salvo in the community’s fight against COVID-19.

Small plastic mask extenders that allow for the wearing of the facial protectors correctly and comfortably, without a constant pull on the ears.

"I downloaded code/design for the extender and then bought a whole bunch of extra filament," Repola said. "Then I had my Maker Space teacher, Dan Bassak, take the printer home to his own maker space and he printed around the clock."

Additionally, using the remote educational platform, Bassak instructed Global Ed students around the state in the fine art of extender making in hopes they too would use their personal printers to make the items for medical professionals in their own communities.

In all, more than 350 extenders were delivered to both local hospitals, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and Girl Scout Troop 30961, whose members are making masks.

"Everyone was very, very appreciative and in fact, at St. Mary-Corwin, they started wearing them right away," Repola said. "Because of how much they have been having to wear masks, it helps to make the masks fit better and be much more comfortable.

"And the health department said they would distribute the extenders throughout the county to frontline staff. Global Ed Solution is glad we were able to contribute to everyone’s safety."

