Students at Pueblo West High School are immersing themselves in the political process at 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom and YouTube.

Student volunteers will host a virtual campaign forum for the Pueblo West Metro District board candidates. Pueblo West residents will vote for two vacant board seats on May 5.

Pueblo West social studies teacher Michelle Erickson has been in charge of the student-coordinated forum for years. But with the stay-at-home order still in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held digitally for the first time.

“This year has been the most challenging as we navigate a new platform under circumstances that require all planning to take place via online meetings, Erickson said. “I am fortunate to work with tech savvy students. They’ve explored various platforms and decided that Zoom via YouTube is the most user-friendly platform for all involved without meeting in one location to plan.”

Pueblo West’s student body, their parents and community members will have access to the online forum.

Erickson’s students (Cenon Caramanzana, Madison Cunningham, Baylee Bloesser, Jaiden Inks, Cathrina Jakeman, Hailey Rageth, Arrhea Salas and Jazzalyn Marsh) have planned the entire event. They sought out the right platform to host the event, corresponded with candidates and community members.

The student coordinators are also tasked with creating well-informed and thoughtful questions.

“Student volunteers are diligent in their efforts to present questions that address the most pressing issues in our community, i.e. economic development, infrastructure, taxation, amenities, etc,” Erickson said. “These issues will impact every generation.”

A new aquatic center, a new civic center building and the Black Hills 2A ballot issues will be one of the many topics discussed at the forum.

Erickson said she hopes the forum will help voters make the best decision possible come May 5.

“I hope the community gets a clear, informed picture of each candidate and their objectives for the community when they mark their ballot,” she said.

While the public is informed about each candidate’s platform and political ideals, the students involved are also learning valuable lessons about local politics.

Students learn about the political process, forum hosting and planning while coordinating the event.

“Locally elected officials impact our lives on a daily basis,” Erickson said. “They make decisions about your community, infrastructure, opportunities, economic development, etc. These students realize their political efficacy and want to make sure that other students and community members of all ages are informed.

“In addition, students planning this event realize the impact of this opportunity and how it will benefit them in future careers.”

The students involved pour hours into planning the forum.

Erickson said each student has worked hard to make the event as seamless and informative as it can possibly be.

And they’ve done so under challenging circumstances.

“Our team is enthusiastically working to bring important information to the community on newly found platforms amid the pandemic,” she said. “Each team member has volunteered countless hours to this event on top of many other demands including learning how to navigate eLearning, applying for scholarships and the list of commitments beyond this.

“Their effort is endless.”

A link to the forum is available at pueblowestmetro.com and on the PWMD Facebook page.

