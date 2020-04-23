The following is one of 12 candidate profiles that will run over the course of April. Each candidate received the same questionnaire. The 12 candidates are vying for two spots on the Pueblo West Metro District board as Directors Terry Zupan and Mike French who are not seeking reelection.

A local home inspector vying for a seat on the metro district board during the May 5 election would like to see carefully planned growth and prosperity in Pueblo West.

Andy Blumberg, 46, is owner of the home inspection business, The Inspector, and has lived in Pueblo West for 12 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served with the military police.

“I am primarily concerned about the growth and prosperity of our community. I’d like to make sure that growth in Pueblo West is carefully planned so that everybody will know that the community is a clean and safe place to raise a family,” Blumberg said.

A proposed aquatic center which will be funded in part by $1 million from Pueblo County voters approved last November and $430,000 from the district is a project that Blumberg said “should have been a priority a long time ago.”

“I understand there are objections to this project, but there are multiple benefits supporting the addition of a competitive style pool that affects not only our high school athletes who are role modes for other youth within our community, but also senior citizens and growing children. The proposed aquatic center should be placed on the front burner,”

Blumberg said he would have preferred to see the proposed civic center “more centrally located,” however, the selected site near the intersection of Purcell and Spaulding, “if done properly would be visually exciting to visitors traveling through Pueblo West.”

“The curb appeal of a modern, attractive structure would potentially draw more commercial business to the area,” he said.

On May 5, Pueblo voters will decide the fate of the Black Hills Energy electric franchise agreement which will impact 6,446 customers the utility serves in Pueblo West.

“My personal opinion is that the Black Hills negotiations should continue and that Black Hills is still the best option for Pueblo and Pueblo West. I don’t believe that Pueblo is capable of taking over this service and saving customers money as they have suggested,” Blumberg said.

“I believe that Black Hills is the best option to move us forward with renewable energy,” he said.

Blumberg said another issue he would like to tackle is supporting the fire department in finding a way to fund a new fire station to improve response to calls in distant areas of the community. He also would like to delve into the pluses and minuses of incorporation and improve communication between the metro district board and the community.

“I am a veteran and an ordinary citizen. I am passionate about my community and have been a member of Pueblo West Rotary for the past 10 years,” Blumberg said, pointing out his Rotary experience has helped him work with metro district fire officials, parks and recreation staff and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s department.

Blumberg is single and has a 14-year-old daughter.

