Every April, the Junior League of Pueblo holds a communitywide diaper drive, though it was canceled this year during stay-at-home orders.

But the nonprofit group identified another project worthy of its time: to supply the community with masks to top the spread of COVID-19.

"We came to the decision that we needed to get masks to those who don’t have the means to get a mask or the means to get one supplied to them," said Raylene Johnson, the president of Junior League of Pueblo. "So, we are purchasing masks from local mask makers, and people can go on our website and click on ‘Request A Mask,’ then we send them out by mail."

The masks sent directly from the Junior League of Pueblo are free, and there is no shipping fee. Visit jlofpueblo.org/mask-mission for one.

Currently, the Junior League of Pueblo has purchased 150 masks from six different local makers and has mailed 50 to Pueblo residents.

One of the local makers Junior League of Pueblo has purchased masks from is Lisa Perri.

"I had actually just started making them for friends and family," Perri said. "Word just spread, so I started making more. I’ve made 250 total and are still making them off and on for adults and children."

Perri has named her operation Gratitude, Co. and has decided to donate all proceeds she ultimately raises to the Child Advocacy Center.

Gratitude, Co. is a four-woman operation. Perri sews the masks while her niece, daughter and daughter’s stepmother cut fabric.

"Then we mail the masks out or we delivery them," Perri said.

Included with a mask that Perri has sewn is a tag that says: "This mask was made with love by Gratitude, Co."

Anyone else who would like to buy a mask from Perri can contact her through Instagram: @comountaingirl3.

