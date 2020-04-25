Puebloans cut their own hair to help fund a cure for 3-year-old with rare neurological disease

A woman who grew up in Pueblo is taking advantage of people’s extreme desire to get a haircut by launching a campaign — #HomeCutsForACure — to assist in raising funds for a rare neurological condition that affects her son.

Amber Freed, a 1999 South High graduate, is fighting for her son Maxwell, 3, who has a rare disease known by the gene that causes it — SLC6A1 — as well as developmental disabilities, a movement disorder, and the onset of a debilitating form of epilepsy.

Freed has refused to give up on her son, even though the doctors said nothing could be done. She found a group of scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas who were willing to develop the therapy to help Maxwell and every child with the disorder.

She has even enlisted scientists as far away as China who created genetically engineered mice with Maxwell’s genes. The fundraising for the costly effort has been a huge hurdle.

"We surpassed $1.5 million and were on a track to begin a clinical trial as of a month ago. Then COVID-19 began, and all the labs had to be closed immediately and experiments stopped," Freed explained.

"Our conversations with government agencies were canceled entirely. I could scream and cry with frustration that we came so far, so fast and we are completely stalled," she said. "We have no idea when we can resume operations and begin enrolling patients. Fundraising will be nearly impossible given the financial distress of the world."

Maxwell is not receiving any therapy, she said.

"He went from 12 therapies a week to help him gain skills to nothing — and we see regression," Freed explained.

"With all of that said, crying does not help. Instead of focusing on the what-ifs, I started #HomeCutsForACure," she said.

The fundraiser encourages people under stay-at-home orders to do something about their unruly hair. COVID-19 has, "stopped our ability to host crucial fundraising events to keep the research going. But we all need a haircut," Freed said.

The campaign involves donors making a $25 donation to the SLC6A1 patient advocacy group to fund research for a cure. Donors then give a haircut to a quarantined family member or themselves.

The fun includes taking a video or before and after pictures, posting the resulting photographic proof on social media and nominating or tagging three friends to do the same.

Freed took it an extra step with a campaign called Mullets for Maxwell on Instagram — and her husband, Mark, was the first to fall victim to the clippers. She etched an M into the short hair on one side of her husband’s head.

Next, she and her sister cut each other’s bangs — and the duo now sports bowl cuts similar to those in the movie "Dumb and Dumber."

Because of her Pueblo roots, several Puebloans have jumped on the bandwagon to help Maxwell. One of them is Freed’s high school classmate Jeff Greenwood.

"I was going to cut my own hair anyway, so now I can do it and help a good cause. I have short hair, so I am going for a mohawk and a funny mustache," he said. "I’ve always been goofy-looking, so here’s to an improvement. I can’t go anywhere, and I’m not working right now."

Though his wife and kids aren’t big fans of his makeover, "it’s only hair — and I am glad to do it."

"I coach more than 30 kids in soccer — we are practicing on Zoom right now — so I’m sure they will be amused," Greenwood said.

To learn more about the campaign or donate, visit: classy.org/campaign/slc6a1-connect-cuts-for-a-cure/c282233.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps