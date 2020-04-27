The four Masonic Lodges and Eastern Star Chapter of Pueblo County are once again recognizing 14 “Outstanding Junior Achievement Awards” recipients.

From each of the seven public high schools in the Pueblo County area, a boy and girl were selected to receive this honor:

Rachel Appenzeller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Appenzeller, and Joshua Thatcher, son of Mr.and Mrs. John Thatcher, from Centennial High School.

Lethicia Calderon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Calderon, and Gage Ludwig, son of Mr.and Mrs. Andy Ludwig, from Central High School

Ariel Caprioglio, daughter of Ms. Helen Caprioglio, and Antonio Gonzalez, son of Mr. Juan A. Gonzalez, from East High School.

Carlie Sweckard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett Sweckard, and Cody Purkett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Purkett, from South High School.

Rachel Paolucci, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Paolucci, and Kameron Salazar, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Salazar, from Pueblo County High School.

Naomi Zia-Ahmadi, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reza Zia-Ahmadi, and Ryan Hatch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Hatch, from Pueblo West High School.

Jolee Ortiz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ortiz, and Hayden Polk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Sprague, from Rye High School.

