Lee Roy Harvey, 67 of Las Animas, Colo., passed away on April 19, 2020, at the Bent County Health Care Center. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Roswell, N.M., to Roy and Joyce (Burton) Harvey.

Lee worked as an electrician at Fort Lyon VA Hospital until its closing. He was very willing to help people when he could. Lee played the harmonica and enjoyed listening to music. He never turned down watching old movies, especially Sci-Fi movies. Lee also enjoyed going on walks and telling jokes.

Lee is survived by his sisters, Kay (Hamid) Kashanipour of Ogden, Utah and Diane (Richard) Nielsen of Ogden, Utah; step-son, Jerry (Claudia) Burkepile, step-daughter, Brenda Ricken; grandson, Garett; granddaughter, Amber (Bert); nieces and nephew

among other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Joyce Harvey; and wife, Bonnie Bray.

Per Lee’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

